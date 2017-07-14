Creating quite an impression

Primary 6 pupils (from left) Mohammad Syahmi Iman Mohammad Shahril and Joshua Babol showing off their creations, which included a lightsaber, in Montfort Junior School's Lego Room and all-new Tinker Room to Prince Abdul Qawi of Brunei (in batik shirt
PHOTO: CHARLES PANG
Primary 6 pupils (from left) Mohammad Syahmi Iman Mohammad Shahril and Joshua Babol showing off their creations, which included a lightsaber, in Montfort Junior School's Lego Room and all-new Tinker Room to Prince Abdul Qawi of Brunei (in batik shirt) during a visit by the prince and his wife, Princess Amalin (in red headdress).

Hosting the royal visitors on Wednesday were Mr Lim Boon Heng (in black jacket), the honorary life president of the Montfort Alumni; Mr James Cher, chairman of the Montfort School Management Committee; and Mr Wilbur Wong (in blue), principal of Montfort Junior School.

