Create your own NDP and stand to win prizes

An online interactive contest launched today by The Straits Times will allow the public to orchestrate their very own National Day Parade (NDP).

As part of #designwithST, people can mix and match their favourite NDP locations and performances to put together an NDP scene. For example, the end result might feature children's choirs, parade floats and fireworks at the National Stadium.

Then, readers can share the final image on Facebook with the hashtag #designwithST. Entries must be submitted by July 19. Readers have to ensure their post is public.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via direct message on Facebook by July 20.

Up to 38 fun packs and 15 pairs of Aug 9 NDP tickets are up for grabs, with a top winner expected to enjoy a behind-the-scenes NDP experience on July 22.

The other winners can collect the tickets or fun packs from SPH News Centre between July 24 and 28, from 9am to 6pm.

To take part in #designwithST and start creating your own NDP, go to str.sg/ndpcreator

The #designwithST contest is one of three contests ST has been organising in the lead-up to NDP. The first contest was #guess withST. Readers had to guess uniquely Singaporean landmarks based on photographs taken by ST's photojournalists. They also had to explain in not more than 52 words what the place means to them or to Singapore.