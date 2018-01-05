Crash victims 'a tight-knit family'

They were buried side by side late last night at the Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang - together in death as they had been in life.

Hundreds gathered to witness the funerals of Mr Rosli Samad, 54, his wife, Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51, and daughters, Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18 - a day after a tipper truck crushed the car they were occupying in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson.

The funerals, which began with prayers at the Masjid Pusara Aman mosque at around 10pm, went on past midnight.

Mr Rosli and Madam Maimunah's two sons Asyraf, 27, and Hamka, 24, did not go on the family trip.

The family was tight-knit, Madam Maimunah's 52-year-old brother, Mr Sarifudin Sapari, told The Straits Times.

Ms Dayana was an Institute of Technical Education student studying nursing, while Ms Nur Amalina was about to begin studies in a private university, said Mr Sarifudin, who is deputy head of the National Environment Agency's north-west regional office.

"Both daughters are very filial and well liked by family members and peers," he said.

Mr Azman Mohamed, a long-time friend and customer of Mr Rosli's, said he was shocked to hear of the tragedy. He visited Mr Rosli's motorcycle dealership, R S Bikes Centre, at 6pm on Wednesday to lubricate his bike chain, but found it shut. After he could not contact Mr Rosli, he called Mr Rosli's younger son, Mr Hamka, who helps in the business, and found out about the accident. "I heard people crying when he answered the phone. I saw the news about it but I didn't know it was Rosli," said Mr Azman.

Mr Azman, 55, a part-time security guard, said he met Mr Rosli in 1992, when he was working at a workshop in Bukit Merah.

The mechanic later started his own dealership in Eunos, before moving to Kaki Bukit under the name R S Bikes Centre about eight years ago.

"He was friendly, always with a smile, and very knowledgeable - the moment you went into his workshop, he could spot what the problem with the bike was. He was also very honest. If the brake pad was still in good condition, he would say, don't change. He would fix just what needed to be fixed."

Manager Benjamin Oh, 35, another of Mr Rosli's clients, said that Mr Rosli was "warm and friendly" and "had a strong following among the Harley and cruiser bike enthusiasts as he was one of the best mechanics for such bikes".

Mr Eddie Chin, 55, who lives in the unit directly above the family home in Teck Whye Lane, said he had known the family since the children were young, and described them as friendly.

Both families had lived in the block for the last 30 years, and would exchange greetings when they met at the lift lobby.

Mr Chin, a retired SAF regular, was surprised to hear that the family was involved in the Port Dickson crash. He said the unit had grown quiet in recent days: "It is usually quite an active household, you can hear them talking and laughing. But since the new year it's become quiet."