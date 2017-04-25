Crane topples over at construction site near Outram Road, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A crane toppled over at a construction site near Outram Road on Tuesday (April 25) afternoon, with no reported injuries.

A photo of the incident, sent in by a Straits Times reader, shows the vehicle blocking a road, with several workers looking on.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it was alerted to the incident at the junction of Outram Road and Eu Tong Seng Street at about 2.50pm.

SCDF dispatched two fire engines. No one was trapped, and no one was injured, said the spokesman. A water jet was set up as a precautionary measure.

Several Facebook users shared photos of the accident.

One of them by the name of Adrian Ng said that traffic in the area "slowed significantly" as rescue workers and onlookers gathered.

The Land Transport Authority in a tweet at 2.28pm alerted motorists of an accident on Outram Road, near the associated junction.