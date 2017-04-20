Covered walkway linking HDB block to Khatib MRT station will be completed by December: Lee Bee Wah

SINGAPORE - The incomplete covered walkway linking a Housing Board block in Khatib to Khatib MRT Station will be completed by December this year.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah made the announcement on her Facebook page on Thursday (April 20) night.

"It will be linked to the MRT Station by Dec 2017," she said, thanking HDB and the Land Transport Authority for "working together to make this possible".

Ms Lee had raised the issue in Parliament last month (March) after noticing the break in the covered walkway.

The shelter stopped short 10m from the entrance of Khatib MRT Station.

This differed from the original plan, said Ms Lee, which had meant for the walkway to link up directly with the station's entrance.

HDB and LTA later explained that the last part of the walkway was not built as the area was a designated emergency fire escape route.

Ms Lee did not elaborate on how the agencies worked around the issue.