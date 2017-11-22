Zouk founder Lincoln Cheng gets a week's jail for drink driving

SINGAPORE - The founder of iconic nightspot Zouk, Lincoln Cheng, 70, who got behind the wheel after having drinks and ran two red lights before colliding with a taxi, was sentenced to a week's jail on Wednesday (Nov 22) .

Cheng, whose statutory name is Ching Ling Ka, was also banned from driving for three years. He is appealing against the sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving last month. One count of dangerous driving was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He admitted he had two glasses of red wine with dinner at Ion Orchard on Feb 15 before getting behind the wheel to head home.

While driving along Eu Tong Sen Street at around midnight, he ran a red light at the T-junction by Pearl's Hill Terrace.

At the T-junction by Kreta Ayer Road, he again ran a red light.

His car then collided into the left side of an SMRT taxi , which mounted a kerb before hitting a metal pole supporting a sheltered walkway.

Cabby Sydney Baylon John, 71, was making a right turn into Eu Tong Sen Street from Kreta Ayer Road with the lights in his favour.

Cheng was arrested at the scene after failing a breathalyser test.

He was taken to the Traffic Police Department for another test, which revealed he had 43 micrograms of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit for driving is 35mcg.

The prosecution had sought a week's jail and a three-year driving ban for Cheng.

The defence pleaded for a day's jail or the maximum fine of $5,000.

Cheng has made full restitution of almost $21,000 to SMRT for the costs of repairing the taxi.