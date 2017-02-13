Woodlands double deaths: Suspect remanded for 3 weeks for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE - The man who was last month charged with killing his wife in their Woodlands flat will be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for three weeks for a psychiatric evaluation.

The police prosecutor told the court on Monday (Feb 13) that there is a need to acsertain if former property agent Teo Ghim Heng can "appreciate the gravity of his offence".

On Jan 30, 41-year-old Teo, also known as Zhang Jinxing, was charged with murdering his wife, Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, on Jan 20.

Her body and that their four-year-old daughter Teo Zi Ning were found in a bedroom of their flat on the first day of Chinese New Year eight days later.

It was Teo's second marriage and couple tied the knot on Dec 7, 2009.

Related Story Woodlands double deaths: Man charged with murder of wife appears in court for first time

Related Story Woodlands double deaths: Man accused of killing wife a week ago

Madam Choong, who was also known as Madam Zhong Peishan, was six months pregnant with a boy when her body was found.

The alleged murder took place in a sixth storey flat at Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52.

Last Friday (Feb 10), Teo was taken back to the crime scene by five police officers.

Teo will be back in court on March 6.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.