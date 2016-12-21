Woman's death: Malaysian faces murder charge

A 23-year-old Malaysian man will be charged with murder today, in connection with the death of a cleaning supervisor at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal last month.

On Nov 25, Madam Maimunah Awang was found in a 2m-deep drain behind a substation at the terminal.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene that morning, and a co-worker said gold jewellery she usually wore was missing when she was found.

According to a colleague, Madam Maimunah had earlier told one of her daughters that she would return home late on Nov 24 as she was taking over a co-worker's night shift that would end only at 10pm.

Her usual working hours were from around 7am to 5pm.

But when none of her colleagues saw Madam Maimunah after 4pm that day, they searched the area. They checked the substation but did not see her as it was dark.

The suspect was arrested in Malaysia on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued by the State Courts in Singapore, police said in a statement yesterday.

He was handed over to the Singapore police a day after. Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Sekher Warrier, thanked the Royal Malaysia Police for its support. He added that the Singapore police "will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring such fugitives home to face justice".

If convicted, the suspect could face the death penalty.