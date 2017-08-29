Woman loses $1.1m in bid to help 'close friend'

She travelled to Malaysia about 10 times in four months with cash, in the hope of freeing a "close friend" she believed was detained there on money-laundering suspicions.

Grace (not her real name) spent $1.1 million on "certificates", supposedly issued by the United Nations to prove the innocence of her friend, a 52-year-old Canadian businessman called Lee. But it was not enough to stop his "deportation".

The businesswoman, 45, realised she would not get her money back when the online banking website, that Lee referred her to as proof of his finances, could no longer be accessed after the scam was completed as it was a fake webpage.

Grace reported the incident to the police in June. Her case is among 349 love scams reported in the first half of this year - up from 277 in the same period last year.

Speaking to reporters over the phone and declining to be named, Grace - a divorcee who has children - said that she got to know Lee around September last year through another friend. They grew close over Facebook and met multiple times over meals and drinks.

It was close to half a year later when money came into the picture.

Protect yourself

INTERNET LOVE SCAMS • Do not send money to people you do not know well, especially if you have not met them in person. • Be in control of your emotions and meet all requests for money with a cool head. • Do not reveal too much about yourself, particularly in the form of photos or videos, to prevent being blackmailed later. • Contact the police immediately if you receive a message or call from someone claiming to be in trouble overseas, urgently needing you to send money. • Be on high alert if you receive e-mails or phone calls that are out of the ordinary. • Do not engage in long conversations, as this is how scammers lower your guard. E-MAIL SCAMS • Be wary of sudden changes in your suppliers' or creditors' payment instructions and accounts. • Always check directly with your suppliers if in doubt. • Always use secured networks to reduce the risk of hacking, install anti-virus software and update it regularly. • Educate your employees on the risks of scams. Seow Bei Yi

One night early this year, Lee called, saying that he needed help at a Malaysian airport. He said he had been found carrying close to US$2 million (S$2.7 million) in cash - which he planned to use to buy a home in Singapore.

"He handed over the phone to a Customs officer... Customs said they had to hold him because he was carrying so much money, and he was not supposed to," said Grace. "(Lee) asked for help from Canada, and his friend got someone from the UN to help him."

She was later introduced to the "UN worker" who told her the Malaysian Customs wanted US$250,000 in exchange for Lee's release. He then asked her to make a trip to Kuala Lumpur.

When she flew there in February, the "UN worker" took her to a building with a conference room and showed her the luggage Lee was said to be caught with. It was filled with wads of US$100 bills.

"It was real money," said Grace, who added that she was allowed to examine a few of the notes. "From there, I believed that this case was a serious one. From there, I felt that he really needed my help."

She was told that Lee needed two certificates issued by the UN to prove he was not money laundering, and to declare that he was carrying real cash. To pay for them, Lee, who called Grace daily with the help of the supposed UN worker, gave her what he claimed were his Canadian bank details. He told her to log in to his account to help him make payments with his funds.

She could not withdraw the money from his account, although she could transfer funds to a shipping company when he "had to pay" it for separate reasons.

Deciding to help, she travelled to Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur every few weeks with cash for the certificates. This went on until around May this year when she said she had given some $1.1 million. Grace said she was asked again for more money and told that Lee would be deported to Canada unless she coughed up another US$150,000.

"I said I have no more money... I cannot help any more," said Grace.

After Lee was "deported", she realised the online banking site she had been given was a duplicate of a real bank in Canada. "I cared for him as a friend. I help my friends a lot," she said, adding that she did not try contacting him after the incident but did not elaborate."My family didn't know about this. They knew only after I lodged a police report."

After realising she was conned, Grace stopped contacting Lee on police's advice. The "UN worker" tried calling her again to ask for more money, but she did not oblige.