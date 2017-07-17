Woman jailed 4 weeks for attempting to bribe police officer

SINGAPORE - Arrested at the Singapore Turf Club for illegal bookmaking activities in July last year, Chinese national Yu Xiaorong was recording her statement at Jurong Police Division when she tried to bribe a police officer.

Yu offered $1,000 to Inspector Lam Wai Kit to cease enforcement action against her when she was arrested on July 17, 2016, but Inspector Lam rejected the bribe and a report was subsequently made with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

On Monday (July 17), Yu, 48, was sentenced to four weeks' jail for her crime. She had pleaded guilty on June 14 to one charge of corruptly offering gratification.

It is an offence to bribe, or attempt to bribe, public officers. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

In a statement, the CPIB said: "Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."