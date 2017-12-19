Woman jailed for taking ill-gotten cash to Johor

A Malaysian woman was handed on five occasions in September a total of $216,000 in ill-gotten gains which she was told to transport from Singapore to Johor Baru.

Fong Bee Yeok, 38, who received $100 in commission for each transaction, was jailed for 14 months yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts each of receiving monies which were benefits of criminal conduct and removing the cash from Singapore.

She also admitted to one count of moving out of the country more than $20,000 in cash without giving a full and accurate report to an authorised officer. Ten other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

Through her boyfriend, Fong got to know a man known only as Brother, who was looking for somebody to collect cash from Singapore in exchange for a commission.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim said: "Although she had never met Brother in person and was not aware of the underlying nature or purpose of the cash, she agreed to carry out this task."

Between Sept 10 and 25, Brother instructed her to meet one Ong Loke Boey to collect large sums of cash. Ong has not been dealt with in court .

For instance, on Sept 22, Fong met Ong at a bus stop near Bugis MRT station and Ong gave her $48,000 in cash. Fong took the money across the Causeway later that day.

She met Ong in the same area two days later to receive another $48,000, which she transported to Malaysia.

DPP Lim told the court that Fong did not ask Brother about the purpose or source of the money.

Stressing that she had reasonable grounds to believe that the cash was obtained through criminal conduct, he added: "Brother also warned the accused not to meet Ong in an area with CCTV cameras, and the accused suspected that this was because Brother was involved in criminal conduct and did not want the collection of the money to be recorded."