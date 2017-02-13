Woman found dead in Tampines flat; Police investigating case as unnatural death

SINGAPORE - A 77-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of a fifth floor flat in Tampines on Monday (Feb 13).

Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death.

A Police spokesman said that a call for assistance was received at about 2.10pm at Block 276, Tampines Street 22. It is understood that a neighbour made the call.

The Straits Times understands the woman was found with her throat slit. At about 5.30pm, about 10 people - believed to be family members - had gathered along the corridor of the unit. They declined to speak to reporters.

An Indonesian maid, who was home at the time, was taken away by police officers to assist in investigations at about 6pm. She had first alerted the neighbour, who called the police. No arrests have been made so far.

The body was taken away at about 7pm.

