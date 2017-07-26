What's News: July 26, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Jail terms for NS dodgers

The High Court has set out a new sentencing framework for those who dodge national service (NS). The court said a person who evaded NS for more than two years should be jailed. For the worst offenders - those who return to Singapore past the age of 40 when they are no longer liable to serve - the starting point is three years in jail.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Viaduct collapse a 'human lapse'

Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said the collapse of a viaduct section in Upper Changi Road East on July 14 that killed one and injured 10 was due to a human lapse. He also revealed that Chinese worker Gao Li Qin, one of the six who remain warded, is in critical condition.

WORLD

HK grapples with flu outbreak

An unusually long flu outbreak in Hong Kong that has left more than 200 people dead since May has left hospitals struggling to cope. Some patients have had to wait for more than 12 hours to get admitted. Medical experts are divided on whether the flu virus in the current outbreak has mutated, rendering vaccines that were used in the past ineffective.

WORLD

China succession in doubt

The downfall of Chongqing party chief Sun Zhengcai is a sign that the norms of leadership succession in China that came about during the Deng Xiaoping era and afterwards are being changed, and that the successor to the current Chinese leadership is yet to be decided.

OPINION

Impact of foreign developers

Foreign developers have bid record prices and won four of this year's eight Government Land Sales sites, raising questions about local developers' competitiveness. Lee Xin En discusses whether their aggressive bidding will push up home prices.

HOME

New ITE work-learn diploma

Starting from April next year, 120 Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates can take up the new Work-Learn Technical Diploma programme, which will allow them to work and study at the same time.

HOME

SingHealth nurses to wear white

From next year, SingHealth's 12,000 nurses will be switching to an all-white uniform.

This follows feedback from patients who were confused by the different coloured uniforms across the 11 institutions SingHealth operates, which includes the Singapore General Hospital.

BUSINESS

Pick-up in private property

The private residential property market has been showing signs of a pick-up this year. Just recently, an executive condominium project in Hougang sold out within a day.

Despite this and the rise in overall sales volume, analysts say it is premature to declare the property market is out of the woods.

SPORT

Team Singapore's Du returns

Thrower Du Xianhui will don national colours again at the SEA Games next month, competing in the shot put and discus. It has been four years since the Beijing-based 36-year-old last represented her adopted country. Du met the shot put qualifying mark in January this year, during a meet held at Beijing Union University.

LIFE

Facelift for Kreta Ayer theatre

The Kreta Ayer People's Theatre building in Chinatown, famous for staging Chinese opera performances, will close for extensive renovation for a year starting from next month. Because of limited funds, the Kreta Ayer People's Theatre Foundation has been slow to undertake any major renovation of the venue in recent years. The People's Association will foot the bill for the upcoming renovation.

VIDEO

Go with the glow

As darkness falls, a 100m stretch of the Rail Corridor glows in the night to light the way for nocturnal rambles. str.sg/railglow

VIDEO

Man of mettle

Three young designers show their appreciation of the special skills of machinist Yee Chin Hoon, 69, in a book. str.sg/themachinist