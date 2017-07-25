What's News: July 25, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Changes to criminal code

Key changes have been proposed to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act. Among them: Giving the courts the power to better protect victims of sex crimes or child abuse. The Ministry of Law said yesterday that it had tabled 50 amendments for consideration.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Many vie for Bandar Malaysia

There is no shortage of takers for the multibillion-dollar Bandar Malaysia property development project in Malaysia, with a stiff contest shaping up between a clutch of Chinese state-owned entities and two Japanese giants. The Malaysian government has already received pitches for the 197ha one-time air force base.

WORLD

War on drugs goes on: Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to continue his bloody war on drugs even as he acknowledged the challenge posed by Muslim extremism in the southern Philippines and a resurgent communist insurgency. Referring to the battle with militants for control of the city of Marawi , Mr Duterte conceded "peace might not come in our lifetime", even as he said he would stay the course.

WORLD

Xinhua updates style guide

China's official Xinhua news agency has updated its style guide for journalists, with a major part devoted to stressing the country's sovereignty over Taiwan and Hong Kong. The move comes ahead of a leadership reshuffle at the19th Party Congress.

OPINION

Trump's vision of the world

Mr Donald Trump's speech in Poland departed from the vision of America leading an inclusive global order. Instead, he defined civilisation in narrowly racial and Western terms. Where does that leave Asia and Muslim countries, asks Professor Hugh White.

HOME

SMS usage set to drop further

The popularity of SMS is set for a steeper decline as banks roll out software-based security tokens. Banks and government agencies - which have been sending out one-time passwords via SMS for online transactions - are among the few still using the platform.

HOME

More opt to study nursing

A growing number of young people are choosing to study nursing at the National University of Singapore. The school received 2,200 applications this year - a rise from 1,730 applications in 2015. Of those who applied, 940 had nursing as their first or second choice.

BUSINESS

2 key investments for Ascott

The Ascott is acquiring an 80 per cent stake in Synergy Global Housing for US$33.7 million (S$46 million). This will triple its United States portfolio to 3,000 units. The move follows an A$180 million (S$195 million) acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Quest Apartment Hotels, raising it to 80 per cent and making Ascott the largest serviced residence provider in Australasia.

SPORT

Spieth eyes Grand Slam

Jordan Spieth heads to the US PGA Championship next month a step away from a career Grand Slam. The new world No. 2 won his first British Open and third Major golf title in dramatic circumstances on Sunday, rebounding from being a stroke down after the "unlucky" 13th to playing his last five holes in five under to beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots.

LIFE

History through dance

Malay contemporary dance company Era Dance Theatre will perform Tumasik, which explores the history of Singapore as a trading port, on Aug 7 at the Victoria Theatre. The dance drama features a cast of nearly 90 dancers, musicians and vocalists.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Night treatment

For kidney patient Jais Minsawi, going for night dialysis has improved his health and finances. str.sg/nightdialysis

VIDEO

Best of beans

Journalist Rachael Boon travels to Colombia's coffee county in Antioquia to check out beans from a mountain farm. str.sg/coffeefarm