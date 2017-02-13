Welfare home assistant superintendent charged with criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE - A man who used to work as an assistant superintendent at the Tembusu Home was charged in court on Monday (Feb 13) with one count of criminal breach of trust and two counts of cheating.

Chiang Zhao Xiang, 31, allegedly misappropriated cash totalling $220,476 from the bank accounts of seven residents at the welfare home between May 2014 and January 2015.

The men are between 52 and 66 years old and he allegedly misappropriated between $8,240 and S99,120 from each of them.

He is also accused of cheating two of the men of $32,000 in cash in 2014.

On Nov 27 that year, Chiang allegedly cheated Mr Tong Mong Tong, 64, of $10,000 by telling him that he needed the money to pay for the medical bills of Mr Tong's mother.

Four days later, he allegedly cheated Mr Koh Kiang Wah, who died last June, of $22,000 by telling him he needed the money to help a woman.

Chiang, who was unrepresented, was offered a bail of $20,000.

The court heard, he intends to plead guilty to his offences and will be back in court on March 1.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, he can be jailed up to 15 years and fined.

And if convicted of cheating, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined for each charge.