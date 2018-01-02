Waiter who had unprotected sex with 13-year-old girl jailed for 10 months

SINGAPORE - A waiter who had sex with a secondary school student he befriended online was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Lee Zhi Ming, 25, admitted to one of two charges of sexual penetration of a minor at his flat in Bendemeer Road in March 2016. The second similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that the victim, who was 13 at the time, got to know Lee through an online dating application known as OkCupid. They exchanged phone numbers and chatted with each other on messaging platform WhatsApp. He knew that she was a secondary school student.

They met for the first time one afternoon at Nex mall in March 2016. She was in her school uniform.

After having lunch there, they went to his home where he had unprotected sex with her.

Subsequently, the girl and Lee were found to have chlamydia, following a sexually transmitted infections screening. The girl made a police report on June 13 that year.

Lee's lawyer Sankar Saminathan said in mitigation that it was his client's first offence. He was depressed after breaking up with his girlfriend.

Lee was lonely and was looking for a serious relationship with the victim but it did not work out, he added.

Mr Sankar said Lee had started to attend church and hoped to turn over a new leaf.

He successfully applied for Lee to defer serving his sentence until Feb 19 so that he can celebrate Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 16 and 17 this year.

Lee could have been jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined.