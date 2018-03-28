Vice-principal's trial: Lawyer says alleged victim lied about sex act in gym, sleeping arrangements

SINGAPORE - The lawyer for a vice-principal accused of sexual offences on Wednesday (March 28) disputed the alleged victim's earlier testimony about purported acts that took place in the school gym and his sleeping arrangements while staying in the older man's flat.

Earlier this week, the alleged victim, now 29, told the court that in 2003, when he was a pupil in the older man's school, the vice-principal had told him to go to the school gym. He said the older man later went to the gym where he committed a sexual act on him.

But the defence lawyer, Mr T. M. Sinnadurai, said that this did not take place, stressing that pupils could not enter the gym without a pass that only staff members were given.

When the alleged victim replied that the vice-principal had given him his pass, the lawyer told the court that staff members were prohibited from doing this.

The younger man also testified earlier this week that when he went to the vice-principal's Woodlands flat for private tuition in 2004 when he was in Primary 6, the older man committed sexual acts on him in his bedroom.

Disputing this, Mr Sinnadurai said his client had told him the boy was not allowed to enter the bedroom at that time as the vice-principal's confidential work-related materials were in the room.

Mr Sinnadurai added that according to his client, the boy had his own room when he lived in the flat from late 2004 until 2013.

However, the younger man had told the court that he shared the same bed as the vice-principal, who was also his guardian at the time.

When the lawyer suggested to the younger man that he had wrongly accused the vice-principal of making sexual advances in the flat, the victim replied: "I disagree."

The older man is on trial on three counts of committing an indecent act on a young person and six counts of having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with the victim when he was a teenager.

He has been suspended from his duties and the two men cannot be named due to a gag order. The trial continues.