Van driver arrested for suspected drink driving after knocking down man in Dunman Road

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old van driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, after his vehicle mounted a kerb in Dunman Road and hit a man in the wee hours of Friday (March 30).

The 62-year-old man bled from his head, face and hands due to the impact of the crash, reported Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to an accident involving a van, a pick-up and a pedestrian in Dunman Road, towards Old Airport Road, at about 12.45am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

ST understands that this is typically done in cases assessed to be more serious.

A witness, who gave his name only as Mr Tay, told Shin Min on Sunday the van's left headlight was damaged when it drove up onto the kerb and crashed into a pick-up truck.

However, the van later hurtled towards his friend, Alvin, who was waiting for a cab at the side of the road, said Mr Tay, a 38-year-old delivery man.

Mr Tay said: "We had met up with a few friends at a coffee shop nearby and Alvin had said that he wanted to go back home earlier.

"About 15 minutes later, we heard a loud crash. We decided to check it out and found out that Alvin was injured."

ST understands that no one was in the pick-up at the time.

The police said that the van driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.