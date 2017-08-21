Unemployed man jailed for molesting student and teacher in Jurong East

SINGAPORE - An unemployed man asked a 15-year-old girl for $2 before molesting her.

For this, Nah Hock Keong, 43, was sentenced to three months' jail on Monday (Aug 21) after he admitted to touching the student's left breast at the open space near Block 252, Jurong East Street 24, on May 8.

About three weeks later, he molested a 26-year-old teacher outside a shop in Block 252, Jurong East Street 24, by touching her on the buttocks. For this offence, he was given two months' jail.

The sentences will run consecutively, adding up to five months' jail, backdated to June 16.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Xiang said the girl was walking across the open space near Block 252 that morning when she saw Nah approaching her from the opposite direction.

He went up to her and asked in Mandarin if she could spare him $2. At the same time, he made a flicking motion with his fingers, and made contact with her breast.

The teen was shocked and took a step backwards, but Nah continued to ask her for money. She became angry and told him she did not have any money. He said "never mind" and walked off. She made a police report in the evening, and Nah was arrested the next day.

In the second case, the teacher was walking past a shop in Block 252 when Nah called out to her. She turned around and saw him, but ignored him and kept on walking.

Nah then touched her buttocks. The victim then turned around and scolded him for touching her.

The offence was committed while he was on bail.

Mr Tan asked District Judge Imran Abdul Hamid to impose a total sentence of four months' jail.

Nah has had previous convictions for property-related offences.

Nah could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combination of punishments for each molestation charge.