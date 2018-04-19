Uber driver admits to assaulting Ion Orchard employee who was directing traffic

SINGAPORE - An Uber driver was so incensed with a man directing traffic at Ion Orchard that he slapped the mall employee in his face before driving off.

But he did not get away with it. On Wednesday (April 18), Jonathan Chan Su-Min admitted in court to causing hurt to Mr Lim Ze Hong, 25.

The incident happened on Oct 5, 2016 at 7.10pm, after Chan steered his car into a lane meant for taxis at the mall's drop-off point. Mr Lim, a customer service officer, was then directing traffic.

Two of Chan's passengers had alighted from the car and while he was waiting for the third to leave, Mr Lim approached him and told Chan politely he had to leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo said: "As the victim observed that the accused was blocking the flow of traffic, he walked over to the accused's vehicle.

"The accused wound down his window, and the victim requested that the accused drive off... The victim also informed the accused that the lane was meant for taxis."

The court heard that Chan replied gruffly that he was a taxi driver as well, and then drove away. But he returned 10 minutes later.

Mr Lim went up to Chan again to politely tell him to move but the Uber driver abused him with vulgar language instead.

A woman then got into the car, but instead of leaving, Chan alighted and marched towards Mr Lim, who was directing traffic.

DPP Yeo said: "The accused confronted the victim, and patted the victim on his left shoulder once and walked away... After the accused had walked a few steps away, he turned around and pointed angrily at the victim again. The victim did not respond.

"The accused then walked back and slapped the victim once on his left cheek."

Chan returned to his car and drove away.

The court heard that throughout his ordeal, Mr Lim kept silent and did not retaliate. Chan will be back in court on May 2.

For causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.