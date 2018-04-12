Two months' jail for woman who helped husband beat up friend

Thinking that her husband's friend owed them money, a 36-year-old woman stabbed him with a pair of scissors and repeatedly struck his head with her motorcycle helmet.

Lenny Suriana Yusoff Ali was yesterday sentenced to two months' jail for her role in assaulting Mr Mohamad Nurhisham Mohamad Salim, 30.

The court heard that on Dec 13, 2014, Lenny's husband, Azlan Mohamed Ramlee, 32, lied to her that Mr Nurhisham, his friend of 10 years, owed him money.

Lenny then accompanied Azlan to Mr Nurhisham's flat at about 3.35am.

Husband and wife were each armed with a motorcycle helmet.

Azlan accused Mr Nurhisham of knowingly selling him an iPhone that had been stolen, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Rachel Tan.

Mr Nurhisham denied this and quarrelled with Azlan. A fight soon broke out after Mr Nurhisham knocked his head against Azlan's forehead, and the latter retaliated by punching his nose.

Lenny joined in the fight and struck Mr Nurhisham several times on his head, back and arms with her motorcycle helmet. She also went into the kitchen and swept items, including an ironing board, onto the floor.

Mr Nurhisham's mother, Madam Saadiah Madan, 54, who had been woken up by the commotion, tried to restrain Lenny but she broke free and struck Mr Nurhisham again on the head with her helmet.

She then took out a pair of barber's scissors, which she had earlier taken from the kitchen, from her back pocket and stabbed Mr Nurhisham in the back.

He managed to call the police and was later taken to Changi General Hospital with bruises on his head, facial injuries and an abrasion on his back.

Yesterday, Lenny, who was unrepresented, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Nurhisham. Four other charges were considered during sentencing. For each count of voluntarily causing hurt, Lenny could have been jailed for two years and fined $5,000.

Azlan was jailed for one year and three weeks on July 27 last year.