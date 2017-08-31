Two men jailed for separate cases of molestation

SINGAPORE - A part-time waiter put his hand through a gap between the seats on a bus and touched a woman's chest last year.

Sim Leng Han, 31, was jailed for six months on Thursday (Aug 31), for outraging the modesty of the victim.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration in sentencing.

Sim committed his offence on the upper level of a double-decker bus on Aug 13 last year.

Initially, the 31-year-old victim did not pay much attention to it and thought it might have been her hair.

But when she felt another touch on the side of her right breast, she turned around and saw Sim, who retracted his hand, which had been next to the victim.

When she asked Sim what he was doing, he said that he had just placed his hands there.

She told him that she would report the matter to the police.

Sim began to shiver, and apologised to the victim for his actions, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana.

Sim subsequently alighted from the bus and walked away quickly.

After the bus reached Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, the victim informed the bus driver about what had happened and the police were informed of the incident.

Sim was arrested three days later.

He admitted to having had the urge to touch a female while on the bus, which was travelling along Bedok Reservoir Road then.

Sim's lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu said in mitigation that his client has adjustment disorder and had been to the Institute of Mental Health for consultation.

In another case, Indian national Ravi Kumar was sentenced to five months' jail on Thursday for molesting a woman on Sept 9 last year.

Ravi, 27, a student, was seated on a bench in Redhill at about 10pm that night, drinking beer with his friend.

He saw the victim at Block 84, Redhill Lane, and struck up a conversation with the 27-year-old.

The victim was with her elder sister, who was talking on her cellphone.

Shortly after, Ravi stood up and gave $10 to the sister and told her to "buy drinks".

He then sat next to the victim, put his arm around her shoulder and groped her breast.

The victim took the $10 and threw it back at him. She scolded him and called the police.

The maximum penalty for outrage of modesty is two years' jail, a fine, caning or any combined punishment.