Two men jailed for separate cases of intruding into privacy of a woman

SINGAPORE - A part-time waiter who committed nine cases of insulting modesty and trying to insult the modesty of a woman over six months was jailed for eight weeks on Thursday (Jan 12), after a mandatory treatment order was not recommended.

Tan Kai Kang, 27, had admitted to three charges - two of intruding into the privacy of unknown women and one of intruding into the privacy of a 33-year-old assistant private banker - in November 2015 and March 2016.

The court heard last month (Dec) that Tan was at an unknown location on Nov 24, 2015 when he placed his Samsung mobile phone near a woman's skirt and took upskirt videos of her.

While he was near King Albert Park on March 3, 2016, he took an upskirt video of another unknown woman.

Twelve days later - on March 15 - the 33-year-old assistant private banker was on the escalator at Suntec City mall when she noticed Tan standing behind her. Then she felt something touch her right calf. She turned and saw Tan's mobile phone with its flash light switched on. She detained him and took him to the information counter.

Investigations showed that Tan was walking around the mall after lunch when he followed the victim and committed the offence.

At the last mention, Tan had told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim that he started seeing a psychiatrist and would like to continue with treatment of his voyeuristic disorder.

The judge called for a suitability report for mandatory treatment.

Pleading for leniency on Thursday, Tan said he is the only person living with his mother who is now unemployed.

In another case, assistant systems analyst Por Soon Jin, 31, was jailed for four weeks in the same court after he had pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting the modesty of a 23-year-old financial analysis assistant.

Investigations showed that on Dec 29, 2015, a 23-year-old student was riding the escalator in Raffles City Shopping Centre when he saw Por standing very close to the victim and an 18-year-old female student.

Por was seen placing his mobile phone near the victim's skirt with the camera facing upwards.

The male witness hurried up another flight of escalator steps and continued observing Por. He then went up to Por and grabbed his phone. He alerted the two women at the same time.

They sought the help of a security officer and the police were called.

The maximum penalty for insulting the modesty of a woman is one year's jail and/or a fine on each charge.