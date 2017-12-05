Two men charged over Balestier bak kut teh stall ruckus

SINGAPORE - Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (Dec 5) over their alleged involvement in a ruckus at a Balestier Road bak kut teh restaurant on Aug 19.

Tay Soo Yong, 50, and Toh Kian Teck, 53, were each charged with one count of harassment.

Toh also faces a second charge - one of causing mischief.

The two Singaporeans are accused of committing the offences at the Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian) restaurant at around 2.40am that day.

Toh allegedly threw plastic chopsticks and spoons at a 27-year-old waitress before hurling vulgarities at her.

Toh is also accused of causing $2,106 in damage at the eatery when he allegedly flung a plastic chair against a display shelf, flipped a table, kicked three chairs and shoved a steamer onto the floor, causing its glass parts to shatter.

Tay is said to have caused alarm to the same waitress by throwing plastic chopsticks at her.

Court documents did not state the reasons why Toh and Tay purportedly committed the offences.

The restaurant later posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page.

The clip of about one minute shows a group of men sitting at a table. Two of them are seen throwing eating utensils onto the floor.

After that, one of them, who wore a black T-shirt, rose from his seat, picked up a red plastic chair and threw it against a shelf.

He then shoved a dumpling steamer onto the floor, breaking it. Another man, who was wearing a white shirt, came forward and appeared to be trying to calm him down.

The man in black then tipped a table over and both of them walked away.

Toh told the court on Tuesday that he intends to apply for legal aid and he will be back in court on Dec 12.

Tay said he would like to plead guilty to his offence and his case was adjourned to Dec 27.

He also told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that he does not intend to engage a lawyer.

If convicted of mischief, Toh can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Offenders convicted of harassment can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.