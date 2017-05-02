2 charged over robbing Bangladeshi worker of cash and phones totalling $7,000

SINGAPORE - Two of the four men arrested for suspected robbery in Little India were charged on Tuesday (May 2).

Kreetharan Kahireson, 30, and Narenthiran Kathireson, 36, allegedly robbed Mr Miah Sohel, 27, of $6,625 in cash and three mobile phones worth $480 with two others at Desker Road at about 8pm on Sunday.

They are being held in remand at Central Police Division until May 9 when the case will be mentioned.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said they received a report on Sunday that two men had been robbed along Syed Alwi Road by four unknown men.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims were accosted by the four suspects along Syed Alwi Road and then brought to Desker Road where cash amounting to more than $11,000 was eventually taken from them.

The four men fled after robbing the victims.

Officers from the Central Police Division responded to the case and arrested two of the suspects at the scene.

Following extensive ground inquiries, police established the identities of the remaining two suspects and arrested them along Potong Pasir on Monday evening.

If convicted of robbery, an offender can be jailed between three and 14 years and ordered to receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.