Two camera rental scammers arrested in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A man and a woman were arrested last Wednesday (July 26) for cheating victims into renting them their cameras and accessories, only to put them for sale online.

The two suspects - a 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman - had also assumed the identities of others in the scam, the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

When the police arrested the suspects along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, they recovered and seized several camera equipment and accessories.

Stun guns, a retractable baton, as well as identity cards and a passport belonging to other individuals were also found.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were acting on several reports of victims, who were unable to contact the customers who had rented their items, between July 1 and 22. The suspects' identities were established after extensive follow-up investigations.

Anyone found guilty of committing the offence of Cheating by Personation may be punished with an imprisonment term of up to 5 years, with a fine, or with both.

Police investigations are ongoing.