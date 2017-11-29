Trio jailed four weeks over forged concert passes

Three foreigners, including a 60-year-old Briton, were sentenced to four weeks' jail each yesterday for using forged passes to get into British singer Ed Sheeran's sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

New Zealanders Scott Fabian Antony Penk, 34, and Michael Stanton Hardgrave, 30, admitted to conspiring to use forged concert passes, supposedly issued by organiser AEG Presents Asia, on Nov 12.

And Briton Martin Joseph Keane, 60, admitted to using a forged "Ed Sheeran All Area Access Family and Guests" pass that evening. Tickets for the concert, held on Nov 11 and 12, cost between $108 and $248.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi said Penk and Hardgrave obtained a few forged Ed Sheeran passes from unknown persons outside the stadium on Nov 12.

They used the passes to take others into the stadium for a fee to watch the performance.

When two teenage girls sought their help to enter the stadium, Hardgrave donned one of the passes and handed them a forged pass each to wear.

None of the security officers checked them as Hardgrave was wearing the forged pass.

Once inside, the two girls paid him a total of $200, which Hardgrave handed over to Penk.

Hardgrave did the same for another two women who paid him $400 in total, as well as a group of three who forked out $450. He kept the $450 for himself.

Both men collected a total of $1,050 from their fraudulent use of the forged passes. They were detained by stadium staff.

As for Keane, DPP Tow said some time last month, he wanted to come to Singapore to buy and sell tickets relating to the concert. He communicated with Australian Paul Cosgrove, 56, who planned to do the same.

While the two were at the stadium on Nov 11, Cosgrove left briefly to get a few forged passes to get into the stadium for the concert.

He handed these forged "Ed Sheeran All Area Access Family and Guests" passes to Keane, saying they could be used to take others in.

Keane took in four people on two occasions and collected $250 from each of them. He split the proceeds with Cosgrove. Keane was detained when he tried to take another three people in.

Meanwhile, Cosgrove was charged yesterday with scheming with Briton Luke Simon McKay, 49, and Keane to use forged passes on or before Nov 12. Bail of $10,000 was offered. His case will be mentioned next Tuesday.

McKay has been charged and will be back in court on Dec 8.

The maximum penalty for the offence is four years' jail and a fine.