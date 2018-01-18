Trio in Shell oil theft case face one fresh charge each, remanded for another week

Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, Ng Hock Teck, 54, and Vietnamese national Doan Xuan Than, 46, were each hit with a fresh charge on Jan 18, 2018.
Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, Ng Hock Teck, 54, and Vietnamese national Doan Xuan Than, 46, were each hit with a fresh charge on Jan 18, 2018.
SINGAPORE - The three men who were charged last Saturday (Jan 13) in connection with stealing oil from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery were each hit with a fresh charge on Thursday (Jan 18).

Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Ng Hock Teck, 54, who have been charged with conspiring to dishonestly receive $160,000 worth of stolen gas oil on Nov 11 last year, are said in the new charge to have received 764.81 tonnes of marine gas oil worth $252,558 at Pulau Bukom's wharf 1E on July 24 last year.

The charge states that the stolen oil was transferred from Pulau Bukom to a Singapore-registered vessel, Sentek 26.

Ship master Doan Xuan Than, 46, a Vietnamese national, is accused of conspiring with Koh Choon Wei, 35, to dishonestly receive 1,133 tonnes of gas oil worth US$639,726 on Dec 1 last year at wharf 6.

He is said to have transferred the stolen oil to a Panama-registered vessel MT Gaea at Pulau Bukom.

His first charge states that he received 1,348.8 tonnes of fuel worth $736,445 on Dec 31 last year by transferring the stolen property to the same vessel.

All three were represented by lawyers.

The prosecution sought a further week's remand for the trio for further investigations.

Their case will be mentioned on Jan 25.

To date, 14 men have been brought to court over the multi-million dollar fuel theft case, the biggest in recent memory.

During an islandwide operation on Jan 7, police seized around $3.05 million in cash, as well as a 12,000-tonne tanker.

The remaining nine Singaporeans - including eight employees and former employees of Shell Eastern Petroleum - and two Vietnamese nationals will make their third appearance in court on Monday (Jan 22). They have been remanded at Central Police Division.

 

