Trio arrested over brawl at St James Power Station

Three people, all aged 23, were arrested over a brawl that broke out at a club along Sentosa Gateway.

The footage of the fight at Envy Dance Club went viral yesterday. The clip showed chaos erupting at the club, with people punching and kicking one another and throwing items around.

The brawl occurred at around 4.30am on Sunday, the police told The Straits Times yesterday.

An officer from the Clementi Police Division was conducting routine patrols along Sentosa Gateway when he tried to stop a dispute at the club.

Instead, he was assaulted by two men. A woman also grabbed the officer and punched him.

The trio were subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

The club posted a note on Facebook yesterday morning, saying it is conducting investigations along with the police.

"We strictly do not condone such rowdy actions and will protect public interests at all costs," it said. "We apologise for any dismay caused during the enforcement for safety and protection."

The club, which is at St James Power Station near VivoCity, added that "various perpetrators have already been taken down", and called for those with information to contact it.

When contacted by ST, the club said it would comment only after discussion with the police.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the brawl.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was not alerted to the incident.