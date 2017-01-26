Trailer driver fined $5,000 for negligent act

SINGAPORE - A trailer driver was fined the maximum $5,000 and disqualified from driving for 11 months on Thursday (Jan 26) for causing grievous hurt while performing a negligent act.

A second charge for a similar offence was taken into consideration.

Chan Chong Jin, 49, was transporting a piling machine at around 4.15pm on Dec 9, 2015 along the single-lane, two-way Tampines Road when he spotted a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

He drove his trailer slightly to the left to allow the lorry to pass but failed to keep a lookout for some overhanging tree branches in his path.

They hit the piling machine and it dislodged from its original position.

Its counterweight smashed into the lorry, causing it to fall onto its right. Part of the piling machine also hit a tree on the other side of the road.

Chan, who heard a loud bang and the sound of the tree falling, stopped his vehicle and stepped out to see what was happening.

He saw the overturned lorry and helped the driver, Mr Yeow Yew Ghee, 62, out of the vehicle.

Its passenger, Mr Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Yousuf, 30, was trapped inside and Chan then called for an ambulance.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who arrived at the scene, managed to extricate him.

Mr Yeow and Mr Hussain were rushed to Changi General Hospital.

Mr Yeow was found to have injuries including fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. Mr Hussain suffered cuts on his head, neck and legs.

For causing grievous hurt while performing a negligent act, Chan could have been fined and jailed up to two years.