Toa Payoh resident finds screws scattered near carpark after one pierces his foot

SINGAPORE - A police report has been lodged over an incident where a resident in Toa Payoh found screws scattered near the estate carpark after one pierced his foot.

The resident said there were eight to 10 screws inserted into lemon peels and lying with the spikes facing up.

The screws were strewn about the service road in front of the lift lobby of Block 113, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. The road, which is part of the carpark area, serves as a pick-up and drop-off point for vehicles.

Mr Nicholas Ang, 37, a pastry chef who owns The White Ombre bakery, said he was walking his dogs on Sunday (July 30) around noon when he stepped on a screw. The screw pierced through his slipper and into his left foot.

Mr Ang called for help, and two men living on the ground floor of the block came to his aid.

Mr Ang said on his Facebook page that the screw was about two inches (5cm) long and pierced about 1cm into the sole of his left foot.

"Older folk and families walk about this area and it's dangerous to have these screws scattered about," Mr Ang told The Straits Times. "There is a playground about 15m away and lots of children walk by."

Although the screws were not visibly rusty, Mr Ang decided to go to the doctor. He received a tetanus jab, some antibiotics and painkillers.

"I'm quite shocked, as this has never happened before. I'll pay attention to where I'm going now, even if it's somewhere I've walked before, every single day."

The police confirmed that a report had been made and said that they were looking into the matter.