Sentosa's Tiger Sky Tower to reopen after extensive investigation into breakdown that stranded 39 people

SINGAPORE - The Tiger Sky Tower at Sentosa will reopen tomorrow (Nov 25), after more than three months of investigation into the incident that stranded 39 people for four hours, said a spokesman from the ride owner.

Operator Sky Tower Pte Ltd told The Straits Times that "extensive investigations" found that the incident on August 12 was due to a faulty drive unit component.

The component is responsible for raising and lowering the gondola and has since been replaced, said the spokesman.

"We have also taken further precautions to ensure the well-being of our guests, including conducting thorough inspections on other unaffected areas of the Tower and a comprehensive review of our emergency response plan," said the spokesman.

Sky Tower also boosted their "technical manpower" and conducted further refresher training for its staff in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities.

The investigation was led by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), along with operator Sky Tower Pte Ltd and German ride manufacturer Huss Park Attractions. It is unclear if the investigation yielded any observations about the response to the incident or the standard of maintenance. The BCA has been reached for comment on the investigation.

The ride, launched in 2004, reaches 110m. It can ferry up to 72 passengers to the top via an enclosed, air-conditioned cabin, also known as a gondola. The seven-minute ride affords views of Sentosa, Singapore, and parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

On Aug 12, the ascending gondola stopped moving at the 25m mark, trapping the 39 passengers, including one ride operator, four children and the elderly, within.

Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) rescuers climbed to the top of the tower before rappelling down and into the gondola, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force previously. This was before the gondola was finally manually winched down to the ground by the ride operator, some four hours after the ordeal began.

Sky Tower director Alexander Melchers told the Straits Times that the gondola, which was equipped with fail-safes similar to those found in elevators, were never at risk of plunging to the ground. He added that the company had ensured that the trapped passengers, mostly tourists, were able to proceed on with their itineraries or were compensated via flights or accommodation if their travel plans were disrupted.

In 2010, the tower stalled in mid-air in two separate incidents, and it took around two hours for the issue to be resolved in each of the previous incidents.

Said the spokesman: "We take this opportunity to assure all our guests that safety is of paramount importance to us, and rigorous tests have been conducted to ensure that the Sky Tower remains safe for all visitors to enjoy.

"The Tiger Sky Tower team again apologises for the inconvenience caused by the incident, and we look forward to welcoming our guests once again."