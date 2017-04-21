Three more charged with rioting at Clarke Quay carpark

SINGAPORE - Three more men were charged on Friday (April 21) with rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon at Clarke Quay multi-storey carpark last Sunday.

Fino Foo Zhi Peng, 25, Terence Tan Chun Hon, 29, and Chew Wen Cai, 29, were allegedly with Allan Ng Wei Wen, 30, Foo Yao Zhong, 25, Clinton Tan Sin Wee, 20, and Lye Wing Wai, 37, in an unlawful assembly.

They used a metal rod to strike Mr Jeffrey Tan Jun Jie, 31, Mr Lim Soon Leng, 28, and Mr Xie Hui, 30, at level 2A carpark at Clarke Quay at about 4am on Sunday (April 16). Mr Jeffrey Tan was taken to Singapore General Hospital where he died at 9.58am on Wednesday (April 19).

Ng, Foo and Clinton Tan have been charged with a similar offence.

Police said in a statement that nine suspects, aged 20 to 30, have been arrested in relation to the case.

Investigations against the last three suspects, including Lye, are ongoing.

Foo, Terence Tan and Chew will be remanded at Central police division until April 27 when the case is mentioned.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.