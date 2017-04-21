Three men, aged between 32 and 49, arrested for breaking into restaurant and stealing

SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 32 and 49, have been arrested for breaking into a restaurant along Irving Place and stealing cash and a mobile phone.

The police received a report on Wednesday (April 19) at about 9am that cash amounting to $1,000 and a mobile phone had been stolen from the restaurant.

Tanglin Division officers identified the trio, and arrested them along Keng Lee Road and Kampong Java Road on Friday (April 21), the police said in a news release on Friday.

The three men will be charged with the offence of housebreaking and theft by night with common intention. If convicted, they can be jailed for at least two years and not more than 14 years, and fined.

The police in their news release advised all property owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures against break-ins:

- Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and close-shackled padlocks before retiring to bed or when leaving your shop/home unattended, even for a short while;

- Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in commercial premises; and

- Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or close circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that these systems are tested periodically and are in good working condition.