Third man arrested in connection with Geylang death

SINGAPORE - A third man, a 31-year-old Bangladeshi, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at Geylang Lorong 24A on Sunday (July 9), the police said in a statement on Thursday (July 13) night.

The body of Mr Lim Leong Tat, 42, was found in a back alley in Geylang on Sunday (July 9) morning.

Four Bangladeshis had allegedly assaulted him at a pavement along Geylang Road near Lorong 24A Geylang between 7am and 7.43am on Sunday. They allegedly punched Mr Lim in the face and slammed his head onto the pavement, causing his death.

One of the four, Rana Sohel, 34, was arrested on July 9 after police officers managed to establish his identity.

He was charged in court on Tuesday (July 11) with causing grievous hurt to Mr Lim.

The police arrested another Bangladeshi on Monday and that individual is still under investigation.

The fourth alleged accomplice is still on the run.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, an argument had broken out between two groups of men at a 24-hour coffeeshop.

The victim was seen trying to resolve the dispute but was later found dead.