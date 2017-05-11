The Newsmaker: On his run-in with the law, former star DPP Glenn Knight: I am not infallible

SINGAPORE - He shone and dazzled through his stellar career in Singapore’s legal service. The peak of his 21-year career was when he founded the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), charged with the duty of bringing commercial criminals to task. But it all came crashing down in 1991, when he was probed and subsequently convicted of commercial crimes.

Following his first conviction, Glenn Knight was disbarred from legal practice in 1994. Four years later, he was convicted again for misappropriating CAD funds during his stint as director. It took more than a decade before his application to be reinstated was granted in 2007, making him the sixth lawyer to be reinstated to the Law Society in Singapore.

Speaking from his small office in Toa Payoh North, Glenn Knight, now 71, is mellow, soft-spoken and pensive. He takes a look back at his fall from grace, and shares his thoughts on the path he's travelled.

About "The Newsmaker":

"The Newsmaker" （封面人物） is one of 10 SPH-produced short form digital video series as part of a pilot Public Service Broadcast initiative. In this 13-part series, people who have made news headlines in the past share with the host Fred Lai (Content Producer, Chinese Media Group Digital) how the news events changed their lives and how they have been coping since then. All episodes come with English subtitles.

This series is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app.