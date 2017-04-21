Teenager, 18, arrested for loanshark activities in areas including Punggol and Tampines

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old man was on Thursday (April 20) arrested for his involvement in loansharking activities in several areas.

Police received a report of a vandalised car at a multi-storey carpark near Block 507, Tampines Central 1, on Wednesday (April 19), the police said in a news release on Friday (April 21).

The car doors were scratched and two debtors' notes pasted on the vehicle.

Bedok Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him along Bedok South Road on Thursday.

They seized a handphone and debtors' records from him as case exhibits.

He is believed to have been involved in other loanshark harassment cases in Punggol, Sengkang, Bendemeer, Choa Chu Kang and Tampines, preliminary investigations have shown.

He will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2010 (Revised Edition). Under the act, first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment can be jailed for up to five years, fined at least $5,000 and not more than $50,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

The police had said in a news release on Thursday that two other men, aged 30 and 27, were also arrested for loanshark harassment.