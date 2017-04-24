Teen who crashed Nissan GTR into car at Kallang Walk charged with causing grievous hurt

The scene of the accident involving a Nissan GTR and a Toyota at the Kallang Leisure Park Mall carpark on Aug 27, 2016.
The scene of the accident involving a Nissan GTR and a Toyota at the Kallang Leisure Park Mall carpark on Aug 27, 2016.
SINGAPORE - A teen driver was charged in court on Monday (April 24) with causing grievous hurt to another motorist at Kallang Leisure Park Mall carpark in August last year.

Herman Shi Ximu, 19, was driving a Nissan GTR at about 5.45pm on Aug 27 inside the open space carpark at Kallang Walk when he allegedly caused grievous hurt to Mr Teong Hien Sing, 66, by doing a rash act so as to endanger life.

Shi allegedly failed to stop at the stop line and give way to vehicles when proceeding straight ahead resulting in a collision with Mr Teong's Toyota car which was proceeding straight from Shi's left. Mr Teong suffered serious injuries to his ribs.

Shi, who was unrepresented, indicated in court that he wished to plead guilty.

 

He will return to court on May 8.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $10,000.

