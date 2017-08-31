Teen taken to flat where he allegedly started fire

A 16-year-old teenager charged last Saturday in the State Courts with loan-shark harassment was yesterday taken by police to Redhill Road, where he allegedly set fire to the door of a Housing Board unit.

Joven Bey Ding Hui, who is unemployed, is suspected of setting fire to the front door of three homes in Redhill, Paya Lebar and Bedok.

He is also believed to be responsible for loan-shark harassment, which involved splashing paint and padlocking gates of debtors' units there.

The cases were reported on Aug 22 and 23. Joven was arrested on Aug 24.

When The Straits Times visited the affected Redhill unit, the door had already been repainted.

Under the Moneylenders Act, first time offenders found guilty of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $50,000.

Those convicted will also get between three and six strokes of the cane.

Sue-Ann Cheow