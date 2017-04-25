Teen charged over carpark crash

A teen driver was charged in court yesterday with a rash act causing grievous hurt to another motorist in a crash at the open-space carpark near Stadium Road in August last year.

Herman Shi Ximu, 19, was a probationary driver behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R sports car at about 5.45pm on Aug 27 when he allegedly caused grievous hurt to Mr Teong Hien Sing, 66, by doing a rash act to endanger life at the Leisure Park Kallang carpark.

The charge says that Shi failed to stop at the stop line and give way to vehicles when proceeding straight ahead, resulting in a collision with Mr Teong's Toyota Altis car which was proceeding straight from Shi's left.

The accident left both vehicles badly damaged, while Mr Teong suffered serious injuries to his ribs.

Shi was arrested two days after the crash.

In court yesterday, he told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that he intends to plead guilty. He will be back in court on May 8.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $10,000.

In a statement on Sunday, police said that they take a stern view of dangerous driving behaviour that puts the lives of others at risk. "Motorists who commit such acts will be strictly dealt with to the full extent of the law," they added.