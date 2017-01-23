Taxi driver jailed, fined, for assaulting fellow cabby

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was jailed for a week and fined $2,500 after attacking a fellow cabby with a knife on April 22, last year.

Choo Ng Lye Choon, 65, pleaded guilty in a district court today to causing hurt on grave and sudden provocation. The other cabby, Mr Lim See Ann, 47, was the initial aggressor in this case.

The men were driving their respective vehicles along Beach Road near the Concourse building at around 3am when Mr Lim cut in front of Choo, and stopped suddenly.

Court documents did not specify an accident but said Mr Lim asked Choo for an unspecified amount as compensation even though both vehicles were not visibly damaged.

When the older man refused, Mr Lim turned aggressive and pushed Choo's left shoulder twice. Mr Lim also removed Choo's key from the ignition but he managed to snatch it back.

After Mr Lim challenged him to a fight, Choo retrieved a Swiss Army knife with a 6.5cm blade from the passenger side of his taxi.

Mr Lim continued pestering Choo for compensation and punched his left cheek.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia said: "The accused came out of the taxi with the Swiss Army knife. Both of them then continued arguing with each other.

"The victim challenged the accused and taunted the accused, saying that the accused was old and that he could beat the accused up."

Furious, Choo lashed out and used the knife to stab and slash Mr Lim's upper body. Another cabby, who was driving by, stopped the fight.

Mr Lim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment where he was found to have wounds on his neck, chest, left upper arm and right hand.

He was warded for a day and received a 15-day hospitalisation leave.

Mr Lim received a police warning for his role in the fight.

Choo is now out on a bail of $15,000 and will surrender in court to begin his sentence on Feb 13.

For causing hurt on grave and sudden provocation, Choo could have been jailed up to three months and fined up to $2,500.