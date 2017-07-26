Taxi driver gets jail and ban for running red light and hitting motorcyclist

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Wednesday (July 26) after running a red light and hitting a motorcyclist, who suffered multiple leg fractures.

Abdul Jalil Noor Mohamed, 53, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, was also disqualified from driving all vehicles for 18 months.

He committed the offence at around 6.40pm on May 7 last year.

He was driving along Petir Road towards Dairy Farm Road when he reached a signalised junction at Chestnut Avenue.

Mr Abdul Saleh Samedri, 56, was riding his motorcycle along Chestnut Avenue at around the same time, the court heard.

Seeing that the right turn green arrow was in his favour, the rider proceeded to make a right turn at the junction.

However, Abdul Jalil failed to conform to the red traffic light signal, drove straight ahead and collided into the motorcyclist.

An ambulance later rushed Mr Abdul Saleh to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital before he was transferred to the National University Hospital the next day.

A medical report, dated Sept 1 last year, revealed that he suffered open fractures to his right shin and calf.

He also had a large open wound on the lower part of his right leg.

Mr Abdul Saleh was warded for 38 days and was discharged on June 14 last year.

He was also given 78 days of medical leave.

Abdul Jalil is now out on $15,000 bail as he had asked for his sentence to be deferred by a few days to settle some "outstanding issues".

He has to surrender himself in court on Monday to begin his sentence.

For dangerous driving, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.