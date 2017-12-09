Tanjong Pagar accident: Suspect charged with drink driving

A Mercedes-Benz driver was charged with drink driving yesterday after his car allegedly mounted a divider along Tanjong Pagar Road and hit four people waiting to cross the street on a traffic island.

Lim Kwong Fei, 41, is accused of committing the offence outside Amara Hotel at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

Lim, also known as Lin Guanghui, was said to be under the influence of alcohol when he drove the car along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Neil Road that evening.

The vehicle purportedly veered to the right before hitting the four victims who were standing on a centre divider.

The Singaporean then allegedly drove against the flow of traffic along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Keppel Road before his car hit a lorry.

Upon impact, the Mercedes-Benz is said to have veered to the left, mounted a centre divider and hit a taxi on the other side of the road, towards Neil Road.

In court yesterday, Lim - who was dressed in a long-sleeved pale blue shirt with grey trousers, and in restraints - kept his head bowed as he sat in the dock.

A police prosecutor asked the court for a six-week adjournment and added that multiple victims were involved in this incident.

The court also heard that more time is needed for their medical reports and that investigations are ongoing.

Lim, who was offered bail of $15,000, said that he intends to engage a lawyer. He will be back in court on Jan 18.

The four victims - three men and a woman - were reportedly taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the woman, a Singaporean, suffered lacerations and abrasions.

Two of the men are also Singaporeans. One was admitted to intensive care for observation, while the other suffered a fractured nose.

The fourth, an Australian, is believed to have a spinal cord injury.

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib