Suspicious hubby jailed for assault, trying to bribe cop

Suspecting his wife of having an affair, a Chinese national slapped her arm before attacking another man with a sharp tool.

And when a police officer attended to the case, Lei Yanchen, 39, tried to slip the officer a bribe of $50 in exchange for not arresting him.

Lei, who is jobless, was jailed for seven months yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of assault with a weapon and bribery.

He arrived in Singapore on Aug 4 on a social visit pass as he wanted to apply for a work permit here.

He later suspected his wife, Madam Wang Yu, 35, of having an affair with her colleague, Mr Zhong Bo, 41, a driver who is also a Chinese national.

Lei contacted Mr Zhong at around 10.20pm on Aug 6, and they agreed to meet at the void deck of Block 669D, Jurong West Street 64.

Lei and Madam Wang waited there for him. But, unknown to his wife, Lei was armed with a hammer-like tool which he had taken from a nearby construction site.

Lei confronted Mr Zhong about the purported affair when he arrived at the void deck.

He slapped Madam Wang on her left arm when she stepped in to intervene. Lei also tried to kick her.

Mr Zhong tried to protect her by restraining Lei's right arm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ang Siok Chen said Mr Zhong was left bleeding from his forehead after Lei struck him with the tool.

Mr Zhong alerted the police and the trio went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he received stitches to the wound on his head. The medical bill totalled more than $230.

At the hospital, Sergeant Mervyn Pea Jia Wei told Lei that he had committed a serious offence.

Sgt Pea was talking to his team leader on the phone when Lei tried to slip a $50 note into the pocket of the police officer's trousers.

The officer confronted Lei when he realised what was happening and the Chinese national apologised before taking back the money.