Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after police car chase

Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

A 27-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking was arrested in the wee hours of yesterday morning after a dramatic police chase.

The chase resulted in a four-car collision, injuring a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am in Lentor Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 2, Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

The vehicles reportedly involved in the collision included a black rental car driven by the alleged trafficker, a police car and a CNB car.

An employee of the rental company which the suspect got his car from was in the fourth car, reportedly tracking him down.

The suspect attempted to evade arrest after he was stopped by Traffic Police in a joint operation, CNB, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times in a joint response yesterday. About 4.3g of "ice" or methamphetamine was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

A 39-year-old CNB officer was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing. Those found guilty of possessing or consuming methamphetamine can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined $20,000, or both.

The penalty for those found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine or any salt of methamphetamine is death.

Lydia Lam

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2017, with the headline 'Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after police car chase'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping