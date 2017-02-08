Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after police car chase

A 27-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking was arrested in the wee hours of yesterday morning after a dramatic police chase.

The chase resulted in a four-car collision, injuring a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am in Lentor Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 2, Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

The vehicles reportedly involved in the collision included a black rental car driven by the alleged trafficker, a police car and a CNB car.

An employee of the rental company which the suspect got his car from was in the fourth car, reportedly tracking him down.

The suspect attempted to evade arrest after he was stopped by Traffic Police in a joint operation, CNB, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times in a joint response yesterday. About 4.3g of "ice" or methamphetamine was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

A 39-year-old CNB officer was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing. Those found guilty of possessing or consuming methamphetamine can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined $20,000, or both.

The penalty for those found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine or any salt of methamphetamine is death.

Lydia Lam