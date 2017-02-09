Suspect who ordered cannabis online held

A suspected drug offender who ordered cannabis and synthetic cannabis oil online has been arrested in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A suspicious parcel - containing a packet of vegetable matter, believed to be cannabis, and four bottles of what was suspected to be synthetic cannabis oil - was referred to the CNB, the agency said yesterday.

On Tuesday, following investigations, officers raided the home of a 21-year-old man - the intended recipient of the parcel - and arrested him. They also found another four bottles of suspected synthetic cannabis oil.

A CNB spokesman said that unauthorised consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any Class A controlled drug like cannabis is an offence.

"There have been claims made about the efficacy of cannabis as a medicine," said the spokesman. "However, such claims are inconclusive and unproven."

Separately, three suspected drug traffickers were arrested and about 1.6kg of heroin, worth more than $100,000, was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

