Suspect nabbed over upskirt video ads

Published
25 min ago

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly offering to buy upskirt videos of female students.

The suspect was arrested last Saturday after investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division.

Police seized several items, including two laptops and a portable hard disk.

Between Wednesday and Friday last week, police received several reports of advertisements on online marketplace Carousell and Locanto, offering to purchase upskirt videos of female students.

Police said yesterday that investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the man could be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to five years.

