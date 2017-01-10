Suspect nabbed for distributing obscene images, falsely accusing man of sex with girl, 6

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly distributing obscene images and intentionally causing alarm.

On Jan 5, police started investigating a Facebook post about a person who claimed to have had sex with a six-year-old girl.

On Monday (Jan 9), police officers from Bedok Division arrested the suspect at his home in Jurong West.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had allegedly created a Facebook account to impersonate another man, to harass him by falsely claiming that he had raped the girl.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of distributing obscene images, the suspect could be jailed for up to three months and/or fined.

If found guilty of causing harassment, alarm or distress, he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $5,000.