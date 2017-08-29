Suspect charged with committing rash act

A man who allegedly drove a car into the waters off Sentosa last Friday has been charged with committing a rash act.

Lim Jin Ping, 36, was hauled to court last Saturday and is now accused of endangering the personal safety of others by colliding into one Mr Irman Kamarudin. Mr Irman had a cut on his right knee.

The man drove into the water while he was being pursued by two Sentosa rangers on motorcycles.

Super-yacht captain David Roberts, 36, whose vessel happened to be near the spot where the car plunged into the sea, then stripped down and swam towards the sinking vehicle.

Last week, he told The Straits Times: "By then, the car had already sunk to the bottom. I tried to open the doors, but I couldn't."

He managed to reach in through a small opening in one of the windows and unbuckle the man's seat belt, but could not pull him out.

He resurfaced and saw some men looking on from the road near the broken barrier.

Mr Roberts said: "I asked those guys to give me a rock or something to break one of the windows."

One of the men passed a stone to Mr Roberts, who broke one of the windows and rescued the man.

Lim is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health and will be back in court on Sept 8.

If convicted of committing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.