Surge in number of cybercrime cases

Cybercrime is on the rise in Singapore. The number of computer misuse and cyber-security cases shot up from 280 in 2015 to 758 last year.

Police data also showed a 46.4 per cent jump in such cases in the first six months this year, from the same period last year. These technology-related crimes range from hacking of bank accounts to Internet love scams.

The police's technology crime investigation branch head Soo Lai Choon cited prostitution and gambling as some types of crime that have moved to cyberspace.

